Ntokozo Mbambo ended 2024 with joy by announcing the birth of her baby girl in a heartfelt Instagram post

The announcement followed weeks after Mbambo cancelled shows due to health concerns

Fans, including celebrities, flooded her post with congratulations, celebrating the arrival of her perfect gift in 2024

Popular singer Ntokozo Mbambo ended the year with a new addition to her family. The talented star announced the birth of her baby girl with a sweet social media post.

Singer Ntokozo Mbambo announced the birth of her baby girl. Image: @ntokozombambo

Congratulations are in order for singer Ntokozo Mbambo, who recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. The star has added to the long list of celebrities who welcomed babies in 2024. Actress and singer Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema and her boyfriend Tino Chinyani welcomed their second son recently.

Taking to her Instagram page, the doting mom shared a glimpse of her new bundle of joy. She wrote:

"2024 has been a great year 🌸 “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.” James‬ ‭1‬:‭17‬ ‭(NKJV‬) Our good & perfect little gift 💝 Thank you Jesus."

Fans respond to Ntokozo Mbambo's post

Social media users, including celebrities, congratulated the singer on her post. The news about Ntokozo Mbambo's baby comes weeks after she cancelled her shows due to health concerns.

@naymaps said:

"Awwww 🥹 Baby decided to arrive in 2024 😍😍✨✨✨🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations!🥂"

@innosadiki commented:

"Yey 😍 oh baby we have been waiting for you. I’m so happy for you sis. A huge congratulations. God has done it again. May he continue to bless you. ❤️😍…"

@snezieymsomi wrote:

"😍😍😍Baby Mihle oohhh congratulations mama."

@itsestherchungu commented:

"My heart!!!! Big congratulations big sis!!! My heart I’ll explode from joy!!! Thank you Jesus! What a perfect way to end the year! 😍😍😍"

Ntokozo Mbambo nails the national anthem

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo opened the second test match between the Springboks and Ireland with her rendition of the South African national anthem.

The former Joyous Celebration singer wowed fans with her rendition of the national anthem for the match played on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

