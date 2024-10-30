Ntando Duma Supports Her Friend Simz Ngema at Baby Shower, Mzansi Gushes: "This is Beautiful"
- Ntando Duma was one of the people who attended her best friend, Simphiwe Ngema's baby shower
- A picture of them taken at the baby shower went viral, and fans gushed over their friendship
- Simphiwe Ngema and her boyfriend, Tino Chinyani, are expecting their second baby, and they recently threw a baby shower
Ntando Duma is one supportive friend. The actress attended Simphiwe Ngema's baby shower, which was held recently.
Simz and Ntando steal the show
Actress Simphiwe Ngema and her baby daddy, Tino Chinyano, had a baby shower as well as a gender reveal. The couple is expecting their second baby and are parents to a baby boy named Kearabilwe Kemorena Chinyani.
During the baby shower, they announced that they are expecting another baby boy.
Their family and friends were in attendance, including actress Ntando Duma. "Celebrated love and new life on the way. Blessings on blessings. I love you @simzngema," Ntando wrote. Simphiwe responded by expressing her love to Ntando.
Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a picture taken from Ntando Duma's post. "Ntando Duma attends Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani's baby shower."
Mzansi gushes over Ntando Duma
mabutlainno responded:
"We absolutely loved every single moment of being part of both the baby shower and gender reveal. It was really special. Thank you so much for making us a part of your special day."
@sizi_phiwe gushed:
"This is beautiful."
nthatimoshesh gushed:
"You're such a beautiful soul my fellow Virgo @dumantando @simzngema twin."
sivemabuya replied:
"Pretty girlies."
Simz Ngema pens heartfelt messge to her son
In a previous report from Briefly News, Simz Ngema penned a sweet message to her son, Tiyani.
She penned a sweet message expressing gratitude for her little boy and said he would make an amazing big brother.
"Kearabilwe Kemorena, I love you so much my boy. You are kind, thoughtful, affectionate and so protective. I thank God everyday for giving me such a blessing. You make me feel like I’m doing this motherhood thing right. You are going to make an amazing big brother."
