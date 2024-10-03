Social Media users reacted to Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani's maternity photoshoot

The celebrity couple revealed that they are expecting their second baby recently in a cute post

Mzansi peeps have varying reactions. However, most people are happy for the couple

People online are raving about Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani's maternity photoshoot pictures.

Peeps gushed over Simphiwe Ngema and Tino's Chinyani's maternity photoshoot. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

Simz Ngema and Tino announce pregnancy

Celebrity couple Simphiwe Ngema revealed on social media recently that they are expanding their family and will welcome a second baby. The actress Simz shared a heartwarming video of their family, flaunting her baby bump with Tino and their son beside them. "Our little family just got bigger," Simz said.

They further shared more pictures from their maternity shoot with the caption:

"Living in our little bubble of happiness," they captioned the post.

The couple is expanding their family, and Mzansi is extremely happy for them.

Netizens react to Simz and Tino's photoshoot

Mzansi had quite a lot to say about the pictures, with people opposing their mixed opinions. One thing is for sure: most people are happy for the couple.

marebe1233 said:

"Congratulations 👏can’t wait to see your new baby because you are baking beautiful kids."

sharon123 gushed:

"Simmi!!! Aww Congratulations mama and papa!! What a blessing."

stacey stated:

"Congratulations 🥳😩😭💐🫶🏽 What a beautiful family 🤍🫶🏽 Wishing you all of God’s wonderful blessings."

nelly_mkhonta said:

"Congratulations to my beloved couple, can you pls bring the girl that would be as beautiful like her mom, we already seen Tino while young through Bhuga."

nnakaymahange said:

"Congratulations. We all love to see what God really wants for us all. God bless your family."

ay.99 gushed:

"When God shows up, he shows off🙌🙌❤️Congratulations Family. You guys are so cutes🔥"

tumi_mszwane said:

"I’m praying that it’s a girl…to make up the perfect family."

