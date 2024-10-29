Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani recently gave fans a look inside their fabulous baby shower

The couple hosted a stunning event with their loved ones to announce the gender of their bundle of joy

Mzansi congratulated the pair on their new baby and gushed at their adorable baby shower

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani gave fans a look inside their gender reveal party. Image: tino_chinyani

Source: Instagram

Having recently announced their pregnancy, Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani finally revealed their baby's gender.

What gender is Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's baby?

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani had fans in their feelings when they shared footage from their baby shower.

The couple is expecting their second bundle of joy and hosted a stunning gender reveal with loved ones to share the big news - it's a boy!

Boy-mom, Simz posted footage from her shower, where she wore a gorgeous white flowy dress that matched her man and their son, who, too, wore all-white outfits.

She shared a video releasing a blue powder from a canon, staining her dress while her loved ones screamed in excitement:

"Another one."

Mzansi raves over Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's announcement

Fans and followers congratulated the couple on their bundle of boy - oops, we meant joy!

South African dancer, Bontle Modiselle, said:

"Yay! He got his way; he must be so happy!"

Mzansi actress, Amanda du-Pont, was excited:

"My dish has made dishes!"

nyasha.chinyani wrote:

"Thank you for making me an aunty again. I can’t wait!"

mabutlainno responded:

"We absolutely loved every single moment of being part of both the baby shower and gender reveal. It was really special. Thank you so much for making us a part of your special day."

thefortressvenue posted:

"This was perfect. This was everything we imagined and more. It was amazing!"

youfound_ynigma added:

"They way you’ve been flowing, sana, I was certain it was a girl! Congrats and welcome to the boy mom club."

Simz Ngema shows love to son

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Simz Ngema showing love to her son, Tiyani.

She penned a sweet message expressing gratitude for her little boy and said he would make an amazing big brother.

