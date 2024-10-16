Simz Ngema Shows Love to Her Son Tiyani Chinyani: “You Are Going to Make an Amazing Big Brother”
- Simz Ngema is cherishing her role as a mother while expecting another baby with boyfriend Tino Chinyani
- She shared a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to her son, Tiyani Chinyani, expressing gratitude for him and excitement about him becoming a big brother
- Social media users responded with love, praising Tiyani's cuteness and the family's beautiful blend
Simz Ngema is enjoying every moment of being a mom. The star, who is expecting another baby with her Zimbabwean-born boyfriend Tino Chinyani, showed some love to her baby boy Tiyani Chinyani.
Simz Ngema dedicates sweet post to son Tiyani
Anyone who follows Simz Ngema knows she loves being a mom to her adorable son, Tiyani Chinyani. The doting mother recently shared a sweet post in which she poured her heart out to her baby.
Taking to her Instagram page, the Slay actress shared a cute picture of her son and penned a lengthy message. She also noted that Tiyani will be an amazing big brother soon. Part of the post read:
"I thank God every day for giving me such a blessing. You make me feel like I’m doing this motherhood thing right. You are going to make an amazing big brother."
Simz Ngema's fans react to her heartfelt post
The actress' fans and followers flooded her page with sweet comments. Many couldn't get enough of Tiyani's cuteness.
@rachel_mahike commented:
"Cute boy ka Daddy & Mummy🔥😍"
@mbulaz.s wrote:
"Beautiful blend of mom and daddy ❤️😍."
@dums7243 added:
"Baphela abazukulu bethu u charmer boy🤦♂️❤️❤️❤️"
@mangaladzim said:
"Handsome boy😍"
@_leeratow commented:
"He's so Cute maan❤️❤️😍"
@tshenolo697 said:
"Wow, what a beautiful... I have been answered by the Lord/God❤️😍👏"
SA weighs in on Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's maternity shoot
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that people online are raving about Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani's maternity photoshoot pictures.
Celebrity couple Simphiwe Ngema revealed on social media recently that they are expanding their family and will welcome a second baby. The actress Simz shared a heartwarming video of their family, flaunting her baby bump with Tino and their son beside them.
