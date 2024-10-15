Harriet Manamela celebrated her 53rd birthday with a surprise party organised by her best friend Nthati Moshesh, who took her out to enjoy the day

The actress expressed her gratitude to her friends, family, and ancestors in a heartfelt Instagram post

Fans flooded the comments with warm birthday wishes, blessing her with love, happiness, and success

Skeem Saam actress Harriet Manamela's fans and family went all out for her birthday party. The grateful star shared pictures from the day and appreciated those who made the event possible.

Take a look inside Harriet Manamela's surprise birthday party

Famous actress Harriet Manamela celebrated another trip around the sun. The actress took to social media to thank her friends and family for organising a beautiful birthday celebration.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared pictures from the day and narrated how her bestie and fellow actress Nthati Moshesh went all out to celebrate her 53rd birthday. She wrote:

"A beautiful peaceful day I had😊. Thank you to the Almighty, my Ancestors and my humble supportive family❤️ On this day @nthatimoshesh literally dragged me out of my bed🥴 and said" My friend let's go celebrate your day le bana bangwe and she did what she enjoyed the most, organizing, surprising & crowing me Miss October 13th😁😁😁. I'm forever ever ever grateful for our friendship. May God protect her & keep her for me. Always not leaving my family behind...❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Fans react to Harriet Manamela's birthday post

Social media users flooded the actress' comments section with heartfelt birthday messages.

@makhosi_neomav said:

"Happy Belated birthday Sis❤️. Wishing you many more blessed years ahead. Love lots 😍"

@kamo_molatlhoe wrote:

"Happy happy birthday mama, more abundance and prosperity ❤️✨🫶🏽🌻🥳"

bokang_m commented:

"I hope you had a blessed birthday. Modimo a le okeletje. And May this new chapter of your life being you more happiness and the highest level of success hle. ♥️♥️♥️"

@xolile.tshabalala added:

"Happy birthday ntombazana😍😍😍"

@pulengke commented:

"Happy birthday mama 🌻🥳May God bless you with many more."

Source: Briefly News