When it comes to beauty, Sesi Cyan's face card never declines with and without make-up

The influencer-turned-deejay took time to flaunt her beauty on her Instagram, informing her haters that she wasn't one to mess with

Social media users jumped to compliment the baddie, telling her she looked gorgeous in her natural state

SA DJ Cyan Boujee wowed social media users with her gorgeous, make-up-free face. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Mzansi baddie and entertainer Cyan, whose real name is Honour Zuma, shared a few photos on her Instagram and drew her followers to her post.

The post that got a lot of attention from her followers was shared on her Instagram page under her user handle @cyan.boujee24.

Cyna flaunts her beauty on her Instagram

The outspoken baddie and former President Jacob Zuma's granddaughter shared pictures in her post: one of herself without make-up at a clothing store, a few taken at a restaurant, and her bubbly at home.

She captioned her post:

"I don't argue with haters, I just post a picture with no makeup."

See the post below:

Mzansi peeps show the booked and busy deejay love

After viewing the post, the DJ's followers took to the comment section to shower her with compliments about her beauty. Some even wished to see the outspoken hun who loves the finer things in life on the big screens.

User @mamii_dube noted:

"The best face card in the game literally, 🔥🔥all your pic with no makeup go crazy 🥹😮‍💨."

User @ho.peyyyyy_ suggested an idea:

"You need to have a reality show. ❤️."

User @kamo_tjale felt the DJ was bringing in the heat:

"They warned us about heatwave 😭🥵🥵🥵❤️

User @stundy_sa shared:

"With or without, you're still the lady you think you are.🔥❤️."

User @iamoarerata shared:

"Girl❤️you're always serving!"

User @_aneledlamini commented:

"Hey baby, you look drop-dead gorgeous 😍."

Cyan Boujee shows off her before, and post-surgery looks

In another Briefly News article, Cyan Boujee showed off her pictures before she lost 20 kilos, followed by ones of how she currently looks.

The outspoken DJ has been transparent about the surgeries she has done on her body and how she maintains her body.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News