Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, daughter of Connie Ferguson, announced she is pregnant with her second child, sharing the news on Instagram with three cute pictures

The media personality, who already has a son, Ronewa, with photographer Austin Malema, expressed her excitement for her growing family

Fans and celebrities, including Refilwe Modiselle and Bontle Modiselle, congratulated Lesedi on her pregnancy, with many expressing their joy and excitement for her and her son

Connie Ferguson's family is growing bigger, and we couldn't be happier for her. The actress' first daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, had the streets buzzing when she revealed she is expecting her second baby.

Connie Ferguson’s daughter Lesedi has revealed she is expecting her second baby. Image: @sediimatsunyane

Source: Instagram

Lesedi Matsunyane Ferguson pregnant again

Halala! Congratulations are in order for media personality Lesedi, who recently announced that she is expecting her second baby. Lesedi already has a son, Ronewa, who she shares with popular photographer and director Austin Malema. Sedi has been open about her love life and wanting more children.

Taking to her Instagram page hours after her mother, Connie Ferguson's heartfelt birthday message for her, the popular casting director announced that she has another bundle of joy on the way with three adorable pictures. She wrote:

"32 looking different… Baby Bear coming soon… 🧸"

Fans congratulate Lesedi on her pregnancy

Social media users, andcelebrities,share sweet reactions to Sedi's pregnancy announcement.

@refilwemodiselle said:

"BATHONG didn’t I just see you at Mufasa looking like there’s nothing….. hoooooooh congrats sweets ♥️🙏🏻✨. Roro must be bouncing off the walls with excitement ♥️🎈💃"

@lethabolejoy commented:

"Congratulations Mommy 😍😍😍"

@omuhlegela wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful 😍"

@bontle.modiselle wrote:

"OH BABY!!!! 😍❤️ Congratulations Beautiful! 💫"

@tanseycoetzee commented:

"Aaaw hunny Congratulations Mama ❤️"

Ntokozo Mbambo shares first glimpse of her baby girl

In more news about celebrities' babies, Briefly News reported that popular singer Ntokozo Mbambo ended the year with a new addition to her family. The talented star announced the birth of her baby girl with a sweet social media post.

Congratulations are in order for singer Ntokozo Mbambo, who recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. The star has added to the long list of celebrities who welcomed babies in 2024. Actress and singer Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema and her boyfriend Tino Chinyani welcomed their second son recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News