Connie Ferguson celebrated her daughter Lesedi Matsunyane Ferguson's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing pride and love for her

The Kings of Jo'burg star is known for honouring her family's milestones, including birthdays and anniversaries

Fans joined in the celebration, flooding Connie's post with sweet birthday messages for Lesedi

Veteran actress Connie Ferguson poured her heart out in a sweet birthday message to her eldest daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane Ferguson. The star wished her baby well in the touching post.

Connie Ferguson showed her daughter Lesedi some love on her birthday. Image: @connie_ferguson and @sediimatsunyane

Source: Instagram

We all know Connie Ferguson does not joke about her family. The mother of two never misses celebrating her family's birthdays, anniversaries and special achievements.

The Kings of Jo'burg star recently left fans emotional when she celebrated her 23rd wedding anniversary with her late husband, Shona Ferguson. Connie always makes sure her daughters Alicia and Lesedi feel special on their birthdays with her posts.

Taking to her Instagram timeline on Lesedi's special day, the proud mom shared Lesedi's stunning picture and penned a lengthy message. She wrote:

"A very happy birthday to you my beautiful Sedii.🎂🥳🎊🎉🎈 May God never take his hand off you in this season of your life. I love you more than I love bread and peanut butter, and I’m so so proud of the woman you have become.🥰 Happy birthday sweetheart.🥂❤️"

Fans celebrate Lesedi's birthday

Social media users flooded Connie Ferguson's post with sweet birthday messages for Lesedi.

@tumilinx said:

"On your special day, may every moment be filled with smiles and happiness. Happy birthday, twin @sediimatsunyane ❤️🎉"

@kedi_mashilo wrote:

"Happy birthday to Lesedi🎊🥳🎂"

@bateesu2 commented:

"Happy birthday to Sedi🎂🎉🎊. God's blessings to her."

@mrsmome.m wrote:

"Happy birthday sedi 🥳🎂🎉🎊😍"

@chloe.serame said:

"Happiest birthday to you @sediimatsunyane, may you receive only beautiful things of this world 🎉"

Connie Ferguson celebrates another Christmas without Shona Ferguson

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular actress Connie Fergon celebrated another festive season without her husband, Shona Ferguson, who passed away a few years ago due to COVID-19-related complications.

The star's fans and followers noted Shona's absence when the actress posted a family photo to celebrate Christmas Day.

