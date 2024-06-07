Former The Queen actress Connie Ferguson celebrated her daughter Alicia Ferguson's 22nd birthday

The star said this would be the first time they spent her birthday apart from one another

Alicia thanked her mother, who also shared a video of her showcasing her drumming skills

Actress Connie Ferguson is one doting mother. The Queen actress shared a sweet birthday message to her baby girl as she marked 22 years of age.

Connie pens sweet message to Ali Ferguson

Veteran actress Connie Ferguson penned a sweet birthday message to her baby girl, Alicia Ferguson, who recently turned 22 years old.

In her sweet post, the star mentioned that this would be the first time they would spend her birthday apart. Connie lauded Ali for embracing young adulthood and wading through life's obstacles on her own.

"My beautiful baby girl, I don’t know why time is in such a rush because wow! 22 already? Your first birthday that we haven’t spent together in 22 years, too!

"My angel, I’m so proud of you! How you’re just embracing life as a young adult. It can’t be easy being on your own, but your courage and bravery have been a marvel to observe. Your work ethic is unmatched and inspirational. Enjoy your special day, my beautiful girl. I love you so much! We’re going to have a joint celebration when we see each other! Happy birthday, beautiful girl."

See the cute post below:

Connie shares epic drumming video

The Ferguson Films boss praised her daughter's talent for playing drums. She shared a video and said, "Your 22-year-old would never! Happy Birthday, SUPERSTAR!"

Ali thanked her mother and told her how much she loved her.

Watch it below:

