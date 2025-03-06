A woman took to her TikTok account to show how emotional she was when she received her South African Institute of Chartered Accountants results

In the video, she showed the text message that stated she was unsuccessful, which had her shedding a few tears

Social media users went to the comment section with love and support to lift the woman's spirits

In life, not everything will go according to plan, and setbacks are inevitable. A local woman recently shared that she failed an exam, openly and confidently showing her true emotions about the outcome.

Not the desired results she hoped for

Phomelelo Mmako took to her TikTok account to share with app users that she received a text message saying she was unsuccessful in her South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) examination which occurred in December 2024.

The news broke Phomelelo, who was seen crying in her post. She exclaimed in the caption:

"SAICA did me dirty, and now I need to strap in again!"

Mzansi shows woman support

Phomelelo received much love and support from many local members of the online community. While some sent the woman words of encouragement, others shared similar stories as they could relate to Phomelelo's heartbreak.

A positive @ndivho_joy stated:

"It will end in CA(SA). I failed three times, but it ended in CA(SA). Please don’t give up."

Phomelelo replied to the TikTokker:

"10 years in and my knees are begging to buckle because wow. I’m exhausted."

@ntobeko_walaza added in the comments:

"Oh, mama. I am so sorry. You did the best you could at that time. Keep going, and try again. It is going to work out. God has your back. You’ll look back at this and be proud. Good luck!"

@raising_onthatile said to the woman:

"Yoh, this must be so painful because I’m sure your FYP is full of those who are celebrating, but soon it will also be you."

@tshepisophaahla2, who could relate to Phomelelo, wrote:

"I know how you feel. I got the same text last week, and I have been spiralling. But we go again my babe, and we fight."

@leratoblessing04 revealed what their relative had gone through:

"My sister failed thrice this year. She’s an official CA. You will make it. Take a breather and take your time to come back ready."

@napogad stated in the comment section:

"Hi, stranger. Giving up is not an option. I’m rooting for you as you rise from the ashes again and again. All the best."

