On Wednesday, 31 December 2025, Makhadzi made headlines after it was revealed that she was involved in a car crash

Photos of the suspected car accident scene have been floating online shortly after the accident in the morning

Fans continue to wish the singer a speedy recovery after her record label shared a statement updating fans on her recovery

Makhadzi's car accident scene photos have trended online. Image: Makhadzisa

Shock across social media after it was announced that Makhadzi was involved in a car accident.

On New Year's Eve, 31 December 2025, the Kota To hitmaker was said to have been travelling to Johannesburg from Limpopo when the car she was travelling in was involved in an accident.

Pics of Makhadzi's car accident trends

Makhadzi Entertainment released a statement informing fans that Makhadzi was involved in an accident. The company shared that she was hospitalised and receiving medical attention, as her condition was stable, at the time of releasing the statement.

“Award-winning artist Makhadzi was involved in a car accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg on the morning of December 31,” the statement reads.

They further stated that Makhadzi's recovery was their main priority.

“The priority at this time is her recovery and well-being. We respectfully request privacy for Makhadzi and her family during this period.”

As the country shares their well-wishes, an X blog shared what is suspected to be photos from the wreckage. Check them out.

@DandaroOnline took to social media to share photos of two cars after they collided with the caption:

"Award-winning artist Makhadzi was involved in a car accident on the morning of December 31 while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg. The incident occurred during her journey to Gauteng, prompting immediate concern from fans and media. Further details about the crash remain limited, but her team has confirmed the accident and assured that updates will follow through official channels."

Photos from Makhadzi's car accident trend. Image: Mkhadzi_sa

Fans reacted to the wreckage pictures. Below are some of the reactions:

@ClemeSenator said:

"When you become rich/famous, flying is no longer a luxury, especially during holidays."

@llgonde was concerned:

"Is she OK?"

@Peter96607208 reacted:

"Owning a car now means broadening the risk of a mishap."

@seja_ruth asked:

"Was she alone?"

@Mambowemamoyo shared:

"In prayers with you, our sister."

@aiktp_com said:

"Wishing you a quick recovery, Makhadzi. Stay strong!"

@SAPresidentZA replied:

"Get well, Makhadzi. Speedy recovery to you, our legendary Queen of Lekompo music. South Africa loves you."

@khal_juniier said:

"First Kharisma, then Kaycherlow, now Makhadzi? Not saying anything, but the pattern is loud."

@MarumoMashigo said:

"Speedy recovery, my Limpopo bolo house music. Queen. I'm worried South African musicians with massive songs."

