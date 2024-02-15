Ntsiki Mazwai has defended Cyan Boujee after a viral video showing her dancing with high school students circulated

The activist and poet claimed the form of dancing is African and acceptable in some traditions but said the clothing is not

Cyan Boujee topped the trends list after she was invited to a school to give motivational talks to a group of students

Ntsiki Mazwai is in support of Cyan Boujee dancing and twerking with high school students. This is despite the uproar that ensued after the video was shared online.

Ntsiki Mazwai said twerking is part of African tradition in defence of Cyan Boujee. Image: @cyan.boujee24, @missmazwai

Cyan Boujee drops jaws with latest video

DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee trended after she was invited to a school to give motivational talks to a group of students. She then danced and entertained the pupils, but Mzansi was not impressed by this.

They first criticised her outfit and called her out for inappropriate dancing with the young kids.

The viral video was shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews.

Ntsiki weighs in on Cyan's dancing

Ntsiki Mazwai has defended Cyan Boujee, claiming that this form of dancing is African and acceptable in some traditions. However, she did point out that the clothing is not and it downplays the importance of the dance. Her post reads:

"I love this for African women, but we need to find a way to address the clothing thing because in African traditional attire, this wouldn’t be quite so shocking. They are doing the mgidi dance, this is how we do it anyway.

"It’s the western clothing that cheapens it. Or am I wrong?"

Mzansoi weighs in on Ntsiki's views

Netizens added their own opinion on Ntsiki's views. With some agreeing, and others disagreeing with her.

@sheabutterhun:

"No this is degeneracy. It is wrong. The very same tactics that were used in America."

@Malcolm75160123:

"I'm sorry, but our kids need revolutionary motivation - and I don't mean political revolution - this is just not it. And she's definitely not the right candidate."

@NkanyeziMthemb8:

"Thanks sis, today I learnt something new that twerking in our language is called ukugida."

@cyclecrippler:

"Dance styles are different African traditional vs western traditional one, which both can only mean celebration of culture. As with traditional dance like ukida or German dance like polka. However, there are subculture provocative dance which are suggestive or teasing."

