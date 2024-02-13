A TikTok video of a South African woman flaunting her curves has gone viral on social media

The woman credited her impressive silhouette to her sister who convinced her to get a waist trainer

Many netizens, particularly women were intrigued by the effectiveness of the undergarment

A woman amazed Mzansi with her curves after getting a waist trainer. Image: @zamaxesi

A Mzansi woman with an hourglass figure took to social media to publicly thank her sister for introducing her to the magic of waist trainers.

Waist trainers are a type of undergarment usually made out of a combination of either spandex, nylon or latex. The Cleveland Clinic explains that they’re meant to be worn under your clothes while at an event or throughout the day as a way to create a more hourglass figure for the body.

Woman shows off figure

A TikTok video shared by @zamaxesi shows the woman wearing her waist trainer under a bodycon dress. @zamaxesi is seen walking around as he flaunts her curvy figure, enhanced by the waist trainer.

In the post, @zamaxesi thanked her sister for convincing her to buy it. She also joked that she was in her Cyan Boujee era. See the clip below:

Are waist trainers effective?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, waist trainers promise a slimmer waist through intense compression, but the reality is more complex. While they may create a temporary illusion of a smaller waist and even cause some water weight loss through sweating, they don't actually burn fat.

This is why the "quick weight loss" claims associated with waist trainers should be viewed with caution. Their impact on appetite is also temporary and not a sustainable approach to healthy eating.

Mzansi reacts to woman's curves

Many netizens were impressed by the woman's appearance, as many were encouraged to wear their ones, while others asked where @zamaxesi bought hers.

Zanele Lepheana commented:

"Manje inkinga ikwenza uhambise okwesigora."

misswines19 responded:

"Let me go put mine ."

Vee wrote:

"Iyakufanela❤️ayibonakali tu."

Safiyya Khumalo said:

"Can I see your waist trainer?"

Barbz commented:

"Am l the only one who is not consistent. I put mine today, and remove it after two hours and skip one day and skip the next and put it again but l want a small waist."

