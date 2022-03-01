Mzansi gushed over a lady who posted a pic of herself on Twitter that clearly displayed her small waistline

She exclaimed that her waist seemed to be missing, a point the peeps agreed with her on but confessed that they preferred it that way

The number of Tweeps that interacted with the post caused it to trend as many exclaimed how beautiful she was

A lady named Lutho posted her pic on Twitter highlighting her barely-there midsection causing an avalanche of responses from Mzansi.

Lutho observingly captioned her picture with the words:

"My waist is definitely missing."

A statement where she acknowledged how tiny her waist was.

Beautiful Lutho showed off her small waistline and caused South Africans to admire her incredible figure. Image: @Lutho_Mwanda/Twitter, Getty Images

South Africans on Twitter, amazed by her beauty liked the post over ten thousand times. Peeps were even compelled to tell her what they thought, with some begging for her body-shaping secrets.

Floored by how Kanye seemed to be winning at everything, @Flava_Thebe said:

"Hai you won this life thing ‍♂️ what else is perfect in your life? Are you an A student ‍♂️."

In a hilarious response to Lutho's response, @Tigga_BB exclaimed:

Pleading to be told how Lutho did it, @Khosi68025811 said:

"Can I please be told the secret ."

@Sea_abi showered Lutho with praise:

