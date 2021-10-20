A young man took to Twitter to show-off his waist trainer and unknowingly let the world know his secret to a slimmer body instantly

After sharing the post, the men of Mzansi feel like they've lost a brother and they let the young man know their thoughts

The post is getting increasingly popular as more people come across the self-confident man who unashamedly owned his temporary weight loss solution

A man shared a hilarious image of himself online wearing a waist trainer and smiling rather uncomfortably into the camera. The man who goes by the Twitter handle, @KingT_Sibeko, did not shy away from showing the world his solution to a firmer and leaner mid-section.

Twitter user, @KingT_Sibeko, is not afraid to show the world his waist trainer. Image: @KingT_Sibeko,/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Waist trainers are typically worn by woman under their clothing to provide a slimmer-looking body shape. However, @KingT_Sibeko, has shown that men get also rock the body-slimming undergarment without feeling embarrassed.

He captioned the post:

"Ladies You Are Not Alone."

After sharing the post, his followers are letting him know what they think of his waist-trimming solutions and many men feel as if they lost a fellow member of the 'brotherhood'.

Let's dive into the comments:

@kubayi99:

"But forklift drivers have been wearing it this way way before it was fashionable."

@SeniDaCease_Msg:

"I was thinking of buying that fat freezer cream sometime ago, ja neh."

@Cosa_Dolce:

"Lmao until you have to take it off."

@Moses70274527:

"Lolest the struggle is real."

@Thabiso_SD

"We lost another brother."

