A residence at the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) has people in awe. One TikTokker shared a sneak peek of the beautiful Louisville student res.

In the video, the res has high glass walls and modern stairs. There is a very spacious gym area and a huge swimming pool for students to enjoy and relax after a long academic day.

More of the interior is shown in another clip posted on the res' official TikTok page @louisville.student.res. Their single rooms have a bed, built-in cupboards and a study area. Some rooms are ensuite.

Vaal University res leaves Mzansi in awe

Take a look at the stunning res below:

TikTokkers loved the residence

The video garnered over 40k likes, with many online users loving the residence and wanting to know more about it.

@Melita Sono commented:

"Louise Ville is officially open I’ve been eyeing this resident for the past 2 years, and now that I completed my studies, it’s operating"

@lisa adored:

"This res is beautiful."

@Zoe loved:

"This looks very nice "

@MphoKeepItReal♡✟♪☻ said:

"Congratulations, guys you deserve it, and don't lose focus"

@jercia imagined:

"As much as it's beautiful, it would just give me anxiety all that water, glass and bhanyazing lights nka fainta my mind works overtime."

@Limpho Mohapi stanned:

"Yeah, it is Goated"

Students amaze Mzansi with res accommodation

In another story, Briefly News reported about a WITS student who amazed Mzansi with her stylish res room.

In a video shared by @prudencee, the young lady unveiled her student accommodation room, which was simply to die for. In the clip, the pupil showed off her room. Her bed was neatly made and placed close to a window which had a beautiful view. On the floor, there is a soft grey carpet. Netizens gushed over her room.

