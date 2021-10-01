Proud Dad: Arthur Mafokate’s Little Girl Is All Grown Up

Mzansi Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate does not hesitate to boast the proud achievements of his daughter son on social media

The doting father is always so supportive of his children and their endeavours and makes a point to let them know that he is utterly proud of them

This time around, Arthur is celebrating the achievement of Kelello after following her sister's footsteps and being inducted onto her school's leaders council

Mnike hitmaker Arthur Mafokate wants the whole of Mzansi to know just how proud he is of his daughters. The Kwaito star took to social media to post his daughter's prefect induction.

Arthur Mafokate is feeling rather proud of his daughter for her achievements today. Image: @arthurmafokate

Arthur's little girl Kelello Mafokate has grown up in the blink of an eye. The proud dad posted a snap of Kelello and older sister Owami by her side at a prestigious school event on Instagram.

The ceremony was not a first for the Mafokate family, as Kelello follows in the footsteps of big sister Owami. The dad was so excited that he had to pull a round two on the outfit.

Arthur penned a sweet message to his daughter, saying:

"I had to put on the same clothes I had when @OwamiMafokate was also inducted . Congratulations on being elected a Councilor for the upcoming year, we are proud of you leadership."

Arthur Mafokate allegedly wants singer Cici to pay back the money

Briefly News reported that a social media user has described Arthur Mafokate as a "greedy monster" after news broke that he wants his former artist Cici to pay him back an estimated R60 000.

The 999 boss has claimed that the songstress, who is also his ex-girlfriend, has not paid him the money as per their signed agreement.

According to reports, the Mnike hitmaker is demanding a share of the singer's artistic work. He claims that Cici signed an exclusive artist agreement with his record label, 999, back in 2016.

She was supposed to have recorded two albums under the stable.

Arthur wants the Joburg High Court to grant him access to Cici's financial records so he could see how much money she has made since leaving his record label, so he can then make a claim.

