Uncle Waffles had a reason to celebrate after her latest EP was placed in Times Square

The Tanzania hitmaker announced on Instagram that her EP was featured on a billboard, and she thanked her fans

Netizens congratulated her and pointed out that her achievement was well deserved

Uncle Waffle's latest EP made it in times Square. Image: @unclewaffles

Uncle Waffles celebrated a huge win when she graced a New York Times Square billboard.

The Yahyuppiah hitmaker's latest EP, Solace, was announced on Times Square and Toronto's Dundas Square billboards.

Netizens all over the internet threw her flowers and praised her for consistently rising the ladder.

Uncle Waffles gets on a Times Square Billboard

Uncle Waffles made waves when she performed at Coachella early this year, much to the celebration of Amapiano music lovers.

She recently posted on Instagram a billboard ad for her latest EP, Solace, which was released on the streaming platform Spotify. Her caption showed the depth of her appreciation and how humbled she was by the experience.

"We got a billboard in Times Square and Toronto Dundas Square. Thank you, guys, for loving the new music!"

Uncle Waffles, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane and us originally from Eswatini, burst into the music scene as an Amapiano DJ when she realized that her passion was in music after studying for an IT course at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She trended wildly when she shared a video of herself dancing while performing for a crowd.

Catch the post here:

South Africans appreciate Uncle Waffles's new achievement

Netizens on Instagram gushed over her achievement and celebrated with her.

Kai_inthekut said:

"Worldwide Waffles."

X_andile remarked:

"Big wins, baby."

Elihle_dyantyi1 pointed out:

"Go, girl. Make your family proud."

_sophia_x.x exclaimed:

"Congratulations. So proud of your achievements."

Netizens also expressed their joy and excitement at her announcement on Twitter.

@hopemasina_sa said:

"Solace is right where it should be, in my opinion. On billboards. Congratulations Uncle Waffles."

@anelekhumalo remarked:

"Well deserved! Congratulations, Uncle Waffles. Solace is just too good."

