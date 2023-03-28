UKZN's Aerospace Systems Research Institute has successfully test-launched its Phoenix 1D hybrid rocket

Mechanical engineering students are driving the Phoenix hybrid rocket programme at UKZN

The programme is a human capital development initiative that has produced several graduates with advanced engineering skills

UKZN students have successfully launched a rocket they designed. Credit: UKZN aerospace

According to a recent report by NdabaOnline, the Aerospace Systems Research Institute (ASRI) Space Propulsion Programme at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) successfully test-launched its Phoenix 1D hybrid rocket demonstrator, equipped with experimental sensors and cameras from the Overberg Range in the Western Cape.

The rocket was developed under the Department of Science and Innovation's funding and forms part of ASRI's Space Propulsion Programme, which focuses on developing sub-orbital sounding rockets (Phoenix) and orbital liquid rocket engine technology (SAFFIRE).

UKZN engineering students design milestone rocket

Mechanical engineering students spearhead the Phoenix hybrid rocket programme at UKZN. The rocket's design and production elements resulted from several months of hard work by dedicated young people, culminating in the exciting launch on 14 March.

With airframe and onboard system design changes, the Phoenix 1D and Phoenix 1C low-altitude rockets are essential components of ASRI's mission to create larger orbital launch systems. The Phoenix-1B Mark IIr sounding rocket was launched successfully by ASReG in March 2021, reaching a new African hybrid rocket altitude record of 17.9 km.

The rocket design was a landmark moment for South African engineering

This achievement marked a significant milestone for developing an African satellite rocket launch capability and South African engineering.

Sounding rockets are crucial launch vehicles that carry experimental payloads to the upper reaches of the atmosphere or into space, facilitating experiments in scientific disciplines such as astronomy, biotechnology, astrophysics, meteorology, and materials science.

UKZN's Phoenix programme is a human capital development initiative that began in 2010 and has produced several graduates with advanced engineering skills, who have gone on to work in South African engineering entities like Rheinmetall Denel Munition, SANSA, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and Armscor.

Dr Jasper Vrugt, the director of ASRI, was elated by the successful launch of the Phoenix 1D rocket.

He said:

"This milestone cements UKZN's status as the only South African university pursuing an applied rocket propulsion program and producing graduates with skills in advanced manufacturing, aerospace systems design, rocket launch operations, and computational analysis."

The team is preparing for the launch of the Phoenix 1C rocket, which is the final test in the campaign.

