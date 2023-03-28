Jackson Greathouse Fall used OpenAI's ChatGPT tool to launch his business, Green Gadget Guru, in just one day

With the help of AI tools like ChatGPT and image-generator DALL-E, he created a professional-looking website and generated content

The business is now valued at R455 700, and Greathouse Fall is exploring partnerships to sell eco-friendly products and gadgets

From a little under R2 000 to running a half a million rand business thanks to ChatGPT. @Jacksonfall/Twitter

Jackson Greathouse Fall, a brand designer and writer, used OpenAI's ChatGPT to launch a successful business in just one day. He tweeted a prompt to the chatbot:

"You have $100, and your goal is to turn that into as much money as possible in the shortest time possible without doing anything illegal."

What is ChatGPT?

To illustrate the power of this AI tool, we asked ChatGPT to tell us what ChatGPT was. This is the AI's response:

"ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI, based on the GPT-3.5 architecture. It is designed to understand and generate human-like text, allowing it to engage in conversations and answer questions in a natural way.

"It was trained on a massive amount of data from the internet, including books, articles, and websites, and can generate responses to various topics. Its advanced natural language processing capabilities make it one of the most advanced chatbots available today."

Still feel like that was complex? No worries, we asked the AI to explain itself to a 10-year-old

ChatGPT-4's description of itself to a child. Source: Screenshot of chat

Source: UGC

The man asked ChatGPT for advice, and it responded

According to Business Insider, the bot instructed him to launch a sustainable living business called Green Gadget Guru. Thanks to ChatGPT and other AI tools like image-generator DALL-E, he raised $1 378.84 in funds for his company in just one day, and the company is now valued at $25 000.

"We're actively exploring partnerships to sell some of those things," Greathouse Fall said.

He used AI to build a professional-looking website for his business and is open to manufacturing or selling existing products for commissions if the chatbot tells him to. He followed ChatGPT's four-step plan to get Green Gadget Guru off the ground: buy a domain and hosting, set up a niche affiliate website, leverage social media, and optimise search engines. By the end of the first day, he had secured $500 in investments.

"I think we're going to see a huge boom in AI-assisted or even AI-led businesses over the next few months," he told Business Insider.

What you need to know about AI-Generated deepfakes

In other AI-related stories, Briefly News reported TikTok updating its community guidelines to include restrictions on deepfake content featuring real private individuals and introducing new measures for public figures. The social media app stated that it is "advancing" its approach to synthetic media, which refers to content created or modified using AI technology. The move aims to increase transparency and improve safety for users of the platform.

"It takes a whole village to keep people safe online, so we’re grateful to everyone in the TikTok community and to the external experts who have contributed and continue to help us advance our rules and stay a step ahead of emerging threats."

