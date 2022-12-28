A young studnet has created a moblie application that takes job hunting to a news simpler level

DURBAN - A 22-year-old student from Umlazi is giving LinkedIn developers a run for their money. Mzamo Mbhele developed an innovative job-hunting app called Job X which will help South Africans find jobs even when they run out of data.

22-year-old Mzamo Mbhele developed an app to help South Africans look for jobs. Image: Mzamo Mbhele/Facebook & stock image/Getty

Source: UGC

The third-year software development student said that it was very important for him to make the app free to use because job hunting costs a lot of money for unemployed people.

Mbhele said:

"Now everyone can find job opportunities.”

Mbhele detailed how the app works for IOL, claiming that users simply need to register their details and the app would triangulate the user's location and show them jobs available based on location and qualifications entered.

The young software engineer added that the further down users scroll, the wider the search radius becomes. Job X has already been launched and has attracted more than 40 000 users.

Job X has come at the perfect time for unemployed South Africans, because while Bloomberg reported that umenployment rates had drop by 1% in the 3rd quarter of 2022, joblessness of 32.9% is still untennable.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Mbhele's innovative app:

@BuppieStyle praised:

"South Africans are so talented and innovative. This better get support and become powerful."

@Joephadima claimed:

"Brilliant with that much appetite, he’ll just milk commercials through his platform."

@TJContinue exclaimed:

"Wow, this is stunning."

Mercia Jodelle Chetty added:

"I have faith in the youth of our country."

Nape Phasha suggested:

"Well done boi...... Next time create a app to help them to be employable."

Elmarie Rall congradulated:

"Innovation. Well done!"

