A policeman shared his progress with building his dream home and people could not believe he was doing it legitimately

The gent posed in front of his work-in-progress, a house that looks like it would be a mansion once completed

People were in disbelief after he claimed that police officers earn R12 000 per month which did not line up with the large home he is building

A local police officer left South Africans suspicious after showing that his house is being built. The pictures look like he would be building a big home.

Policemen building a huge house left people in disbelief over how he can afford it. Image: Phathu_Mrceo

Source: Twitter

Online users threw shade after realising that he was building the house of someone who earns way more than the average policeman.

Mzansi wary of policeman building huge house

A policeman @Phathu_Mrceo took to Twitter to show off the progress made to build his house. In his caption, he wrote:

"Step by step. Hehe police earn R12k."

The SAPS member later said he has been building the huge house for three years. The statement he wrote for the picture attracted a lot of attention. Many people were convinced that he is reaping the rewards from cool drink money also known as bribes. The policeman later denied people's accusation of corruption in a tweet.

@iBonaMisa commented:

"I can't believe you're bragging about Coca-Cola money."

@malupsa commented:

"Delete this tweet bro, it might be your downfall."

@ZephNell commented:

"The comments here are why social media will never see my house. Miss me with this mentality of assuming that everyone is corrupt."

@HadebeWandile_ commented

"It looks beautiful."

@Mind2liberate commented:

"I love your spirit you've got a true fighter within, most clever blacks will be released from binding ⛓ chains of bank bonds after land expropriation without compensation then their pensions won't be forced to settle bonds. Your steps will be followed by many."

@PrincessNerlee commented:

"When we say it's not about one's earnings but how much one makes the little peanuts go a long way. Nothing beats vision, a man without vision is wasteful but one with vision, greatness shall find him. Vele them boys in so called low class jobs tend to know the value of money."

@LedileBoshomane commented:

"Inspired bro!! Keep pushing!"

