A beautiful farmhouse had people trying to figure out what it would take to build it in terms of money and time

A Twitter user started the debate after asking those who work in construction to help him figure it out

The tweep got some answers but many peeps were convinced that he should not rely on the answers he was getting

A man wanted to know how much it would cost and how long it would take to build one house. The picture he shared was a modern looking home with a wooden finish on the outside.

A man wanted to know how much and how long it would cost to build a farmhouse.

The person wanted construction Twitter to advise if it could be done in less than six months. People advised that the man should approach a professional outside social media.

Mzansi Twitter helps man estimate cost and time to build farmhouse

A gent on Twitter @ramalokot posted a picture of a charming farmhouse and ask people to estimate how much it would cost to build it and how long. The man directed his tweet specifically to construction workers and asked if it would be possible in three months.

South Africans understand how challenging building a house is. People were willing to help and one netizen answered that it could take six months and would cost R14 000 per square meter. Other people disagreed with the first response and people gave different estimations. A lot of netizens suggested that the tweep contact a professional directly.

@PumezaGert commented:

"Building is not an issue but finishing will break the bank."

@ilutnizan commented:

"R12k per square meter. Three months is a stretch. Four months."

@mabob1023 commented:

"Nncca get some wood here and there R60k should be fine and use vanish paint after."

@billie_____ commented:

"I'm really no hater. These construction people have no idea what they are doing. These replies just prove me right."

@Dzaddy18 commented:

"Six months at between R10k to R14k per square meter (depending on your preferences)."

@obi1canob commented:

"You can build for around R8 000 per square meter with decent but not expensive finishes."

@Inqolobane5 commented:

"R10k per square meter six months, double for half the time."

@MissMonaheng commented:

"You will go around in circles asking Twitter. Hire an architect. Get an opinion/advise that is specific to your needs. There are many things to factor in with a project."

