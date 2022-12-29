A man who takes great pride in his house built with iron sheets has shared how the interior looks

Calling the small home "warm", the interior decoration of the house and the way he managed the limited space stirred reactions

Peeps flooded the comments section of the picture to share tips on how the young man could spruce up his humble abode

A young man with the Facebook name Tshepo Vandal amazed many people with his house built with corrugated iron sheets instead of brick and mortar. It is modelled after the building a lady shared days ago.

In a post on a Facebook group on Thursday, December 29, the man said he just wanted people to see his warm home.

The man was praised for making his house very neat. Photo source: Tshepo Vandal

A look at the amazing interior decor

He invested much into the interior decor of the house. There are beautiful cabinets in the kitchen and close to the cabinets was a dining set for his family.

At the far corner was his bed frame and the bed had a well-laid duvet on it, making it look very homely and cosy.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Pretty Zoya said:

"Very nice and clean, but it seems like your bed is placed on the window side, which is not a good idea to sleep heading on the window, it will cause you sinuses, and for security sake should the window break while you are sleeping ,it won't be nice. Otherwise all is well set."

Cathy Langa said:

"This so clean and neat, keep it up."

Zandy Maka Nqobile Sibaya said:

"Very nice dear, one step at the time you are getting there."

Karimi Maureen Bilha Nyawira said:

"Very impressive so smart and lovely."

Tinashe Tee Mawoko said:

"So you can't build a house with bricks. Me, I don't get it at all, is it not hot in side there?"

