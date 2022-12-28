One woman took to the internet to show off the shack she managed to put together for the sake of her children

The homemaker explained that her home is a safe place for her two children and asked people to be kind with their reviews

Online users gave her constructive criticism about the inside so that she could make the space even better

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A lady is making the best out of having to live in a shack. The creative mother shared pictures of the inside of her family's living situation.

A woman posted pictures of where she lives with her children and people had ideas for the final touches. Image: Anna Dee

Source: Facebook

Netizens were kind and complimented her on the work she did. People also offered ideas for things she could add.

Mzansi impressed after woman shows inside of shack

Anna Dee showed what the inside of her shack looks like. The Facebook user described her home as a haven for herself and her children.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A woman who lives in a shack showed the different rooms she has for her children as well as the cooking area. Image: Anna Dee

Source: Facebook

Mzansi is always keen to give people advice on living in a shack. People left sweet comments on the post complimenting the lady on what she managed to accomplish. Peeps offered suggestions of what she could add, including headboards and some gave her tips on how to close gaps in the walls.

Natasha commented:

"You need hardboards for the walls especially the rooms so that you guys won't be sick, besides that, it's perfect I love it."

Connie Telane commented:

"So beautiful, clean and comfortable. For open corners please soak egg trays and news paper overnight then mix and stir with flour then close to prevent dust."

Pretty Zoya commented:

"Close the gaps in the corners maybe with newspaper or buy something to close. To avoid cold air coming in at night, this air can cause sinus, nonetheless your haven is clean and beautiful."

Ian Mamakoko commented:

"Very nice."

Makb Violet Molelle commented:

"This is nice sweety."

Mis T Koekemoer commented:

"Kuhle ku clean."

"Made me miss home": Woman's shack leaves SA impressed with homey vibe

Briefly News reported that a lady is making the most of living in a shack. The woman's pictures showed how pretty the home looks on the interior.

People sang her praises over her decorating skills. Netizens complimented her on a job well done on the inside of her shack.

A Facebook user, Gabaza Blackbinoh Getty, is proud of her little homestead. She shared the pictures of her shack on a Facebook group for others to give reviews.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News