A woman showed her very humble living situation on social media and it left some feeling sad

Facebook user Ajomiwe Blessing sleeps on the floor with her young child and has another one on the way

Some feel the woman is a scammer while others did what they could to try and help

Not everyone lives in a cosy home and sleeps in a nice bed at night. One mother shared the room she shares with her young child and soon another baby. Their living condition had many wishing they could help.

Facebook user Ajomiwe Blessing had hearts breaking after showing where she and her young child live. Image: Facebook / Ajomiwe Blessing

Source: Facebook

While a mattress on the floor is a luxury to some, others have never thought of a day without getting into a lovely warm bed at night. This mother and her children are sleeping on the floor and it hit hard for a lot of people.

Facebook user Ajomiwe Blessing shared pictures of where she and her baby girl stay. They sleep on the floor and do not have much at all. In the pics, you can see that she has another child on the way.

“First time posting, where I am managing with my baby ”

People tried to reach out to help the mother in desperate need.

While some claimed the woman is a scammer, others tried to ask her how they could help get her and her babies a bed. It is never easy seeing children living in conditions like this.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

Gabrielle Mulaudzi said:

“My dear only thing I can help with is baby clothes, where are you?”

Rita Bekederemo Clark said:

“I see no reason why some are laughing. At least she has shelter. God will one day bless you with a dream home.”

Doreen Dorcas Doreen said:

“My dear how can I get you a bed? Where are you?”

Nozipho Phiri said:

“This makes me sad but posting here might help maybe someone with a spare bed might donate. It can be a blessing in disguise.”

Tshiamo PennyJane said:

“Most important thing is that you have a shelter. May God strengthen his hand over you and family ”

Woman shows off shack and has Mzansi touched over homely vibe she created

In other news, Briefly News reported that one lady showed people that she makes the most of living in a shack. Her pictures show how aesthetic the home looks on the inside.

People commented with praise on the woman's decorating skills. A few people thought she did a fantastic job making the interior look amazing.

A Facebook user, Gabaza Blackbinoh Getty, showed people her humble home. She shared the pictures of her shack on a Facebook group for others to judge.

