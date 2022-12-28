A young Mzansi man beamed with pride as he got a job offer from UCT for a lecturing post

Twitter user Obakeng Jona dedicated his 20s to studying and is happy it has finally paid off

People showered the man with praise, reminding him of the greatness he has achieved

It takes a lot of commitment and sacrifices to get to a level where you can teach others at the university level. One young man gave his 20s to make this dream come true and it has paid off.

Twitter user Obakeng Jona got a job as a lecture at UCT. Image: Twitter / Obakeng Jona

Source: Twitter

No one besides those who have done it will understand what goes into getting a PhD. This young man has walked the road and he knows how treacherous the terrain can be.

Twitter user Obakeng Jona proudly shared an offer email he received from UCT for a lecturing position. He explained how he had given his 20s to make this dream come true and feels blessed that he is now living it.

My guy, congratulations!

“I’ve devoted my 20s to this very moment! Paid in blood, sweat and tears! You’ve come full circle, Obie! ❤️

“Also, I guess UCT just won’t let go of me! ️ A dream realised!”

Mzansi people shower the man with praise

This is a big deal that is worth celebrating. People let the young man know how inspiring his story is and they are happy his hard work has paid off.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@OhFlipItsVuyo said:

“Congrats OJ! Celebrate yourself dawg!”

@KgosigadiGoniwe said:

“A job well done to you Obie. I know very well how hard you worked for this, I am super proud of you”

@mehpeeters said:

“Such fabulous news Obakeng. Congratulations. They are very lucky to have you.”

@ThulaniMzobe said:

“Congratulations Obakeng. This is the content I signed up for. Keep shining man.”

@Koke_Moshe said:

