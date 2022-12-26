One amazing man lost his life when a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg, Johannesburg

Ndumiso Mashaba was a dedicated father and primary school sports coach who will be sorely missed

Many people took the opportunity to share the many great things that the man did

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

On 24 December a gas tanker explodes in Boksburg, Johannesburg. One of the men who lost his life in the explosion was a dedicated father and primary school sports coach named Ndumiso Mashaba.

Ndumiso Mashaba died tragically in the recent Boksburg explosion, leaving behind his beautiful children. Image: Twitter / @Thembelihle_Mng

Source: Twitter

By the looks of the posts left on social media, Ndumiso was a well-loved and respected man who dedicated his every waking minute to not only his children but all the kids in his community.

Twitter user @Thembelihle_Mng shared how honoured she was to know the man, and how her heart breaks for the beautiful children he left behind.

“It was an honour to see you become an incredible husband and father. Your radiant smile will illuminate in our lives forever. Lala ngoxolo Ndumiso ❤️️”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mzansi mourns the passing of the amazing man

Many people took to the comment section to pay their respects, sharing the many amazing things Ndumiso did.

Take a look:

@Phiwe_Mxenge said:

“In one of the videos, a lady can be heard shouting out for Ndumiso in agony. My condolences to her and her family.”

@thatolebere said:

“He's father was so proud of him RIP #NdumisoBoksburgBlast”

@Wendiful3 said:

“My son loved him so much (Parkrand Primary), I don’t even know how to break the news to him, may you find comfort mommy and may his beautiful soul rest in peace ❤️”

@_CliveSA said:

“My deepest and sincerest condolences to you and your family ”

@ylt784gp said:

“Rest in peace Coach Ndumi. Our kids are shattered. Coach to many. Great leader.”

“Beautiful”: Dedicated father shares sweet pic caring for his child, Mzansi inspired

In other news, Briefly News reported that another proud father has inspired many people on social media after sharing a photo of caring for his child.

The beautiful picture surfaced on social media carrying a brilliant caption. This moment was one for the books.

The Twitter account holder, @SimBaqwa, says there is nothing difficult wrong with a dad taking care of his kids. The post is going viral and many are seriously impressed. Briefly News takes a look at the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News