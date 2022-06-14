One momma does not know what to do with her son as he wakes up every morning acting as if his life is a struggle

Twitter user @byekhanyi explained that the first word out of her son’s mouth in the morning is “eish”

The people of Mzansi had a good laugh at the mom’s plea for help as they shared their battle stories in the comment section

Children can be the funniest little humans sometimes. A Mzansi mom does not understand why her boy’s reaction to waking up for school is “eish”, so she took to social media to share her boy’s disapproval and had people laughing hard.

Twitter user @byekhanyi shared a hilarious story of how her boy wakes up saying "eish" every morning. Image: Twitter / @byekhanyi

Some children wake up and cannot wait to go to school while others struggle and fight it, just like this young man who finds waking up for school an “eish”-worthy task.

Twitter user @byekhanyi took to her timeline to let the world know that the first thing that comes out of her son’s mouth when she goes to wake him for school is “eish,” LOL. This momma has no words for her boy’s reaction.

“My son starts his mornings with an 'eish' every time he’s woken up for school. Sometimes it’s 3 'eish's' in a row.”

The people of Mzansi cry-laugh in the comment section

This post is everything and people let the momma know it. While they are sure it is a struggle for her to deal with on the daily, peeps couldn’t help but laugh at the accuracy of the kid’s reaction. We all feel a little “eish” when waking up in the morning. Parents suffering from the same issues shared their thoughts.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@MilenzeMithathu said:

“Mine once said, I can't wait till I pass Grade 12, ndizolala imini yonke, I still lack the courage to tell her.”

@BusiBadass_ said:

“My motivation to wake up for school would be, 'Att least I can come back and sleep afterwards'."

@Nols_M3 said:

“My daughter is doing Grade R. She said yesterday I should tell her teacher she doesn't wanna go to school anymore. Maybe when it stops raining she will try, but now she's done. I just ignored her continued preparing for school... and the side eye she gave me when it was time to go...”

@XoliswaMaxobho said:

@MoroaneLinda said:

