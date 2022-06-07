A schoolboy decided to express his feelings in a creative way while he was being filmed and his vibe is everything

Twitter user @Tamsanqa_M shared the clip, highlighting how the boy claimed to be “feeling scrumptious”

Other social media users fell in love with the kid's energy and feel this is how we should all be feeling every day

When you are young life feels hella delicious. A young school student was recorded saying that he was “feeling scrumptious” and he is now an internet sensation in Mzansi.

Source: Twitter

This is the generation of positive vibes and individuality. Referring to your feelings the way you normally would, are totes normal nowadays.

Twitter user @Tamsanqa_M stumbled upon the clip where a school child claimed to be “feeling scrumptious” and just could not get enough of it. His mood is a whole entire vibe!

“"I'm feeling scrumptious today..." ❤”

Social media peeps hype the schoolboy up, living for his energy

This is the level of positivity we should all start our day with. You know if you are “feeling scrumptious” that you are having one hell of a lekker day, neh. People just love this description.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@tabisajoy said:

“. This made me laugh. Nope feeling sad FaceTime me when you get this pls. I may have to be sent away or get a queer carer.”

@topdawgalumni said:

“I love this video so much and it's fitting of that hostel ”

@ThandokaN said:

“@zamantungwa_nx how I’m going to greet you from tomorrow morning”

@Tip227 said:

Source: Briefly News