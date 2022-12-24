A proud mother residing in Johannesburg has taken to social media to celebrate an exciting personal milestone for herself and her child

The lovely woman posted pictures of her little girl holding the keys to their new, wonderful abode

Netizens wished the dedicated momma and her daughter well on the new place that they call home

A lovely mother from Johannesburg has taken to social media to commemorate an incredible milestone after bagging a crib for herself and her little girl.

The lovely mom is proud of providing a home for herself and her daughter. Image: @PortiiaS/Twitter and portiia_s/Instagram.

The supermom shared her excellent news on social media and left many peeps inspired by her fantastic win.

Twitter user, @PortiiaS, reposted a tweet from over a year ago, where she spoke about her desire to buy her child a home.

The hard-working parent then posted snaps of the welcome mat and door to the lovely abode, as well as two snaps of her child happily holding the keys to the crib.

Social media users expressed pride in @PortiiaS and wished the mommy-daughter duo well for their new home.

Here is the post and some top reactions from tweeps:

@johny_theblessd reacted:

“I say congratulations.”

@sethmabala teased:

“My sister, you can adopt me any time.”

@GTA__Civilian is proud:

“A win for both the queens. A place Naledi can call home, memories to create and to grow more. Congratulations, Porsh.”

@Dowsky26reacted:

“Congratulations, baby! You did so well for yourself and Naledi.”

@_NayyKnights noted:

“Super proud of you, sis. Naledi must be over the moon.”

@Nthabee_seng wrote:

“Well done, mommy! This is such a big win for you both.”

