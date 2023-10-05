Sjava is enjoying an amazing run in his career and continues to reap the benefits of his hard work

The singer has just bagged five SAMA nominations, including a nod in the Best Male and Best Album categories for Isibuko

The project has garnered millions of streams across various platforms and continues to rake in the numbers

Mzansi showered Sjava with praise for his five SAMA nominations for 'Isibuko,' saying he deserves them all. Images: sjava_atm

Sjava's recent album, Isibuko, has bagged him some nominations in the South African Music Awards (SAMAs). The singer is recognised in five categories, including Best Produced Album and Best Afro Pop Album, both of which the Ngempela hitmaker in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

He thanked his supporters and the SAMAs for the nod as well as for acknowledging his work and outstanding album.

Sjava bags 5 SAMA nominations

Taking to his social media pages, Sjava posted a list of his SAMA nominations. The singer is recognised in the Best Produced Album, Best Engineered Album, Best Male, Best Album and Best Afropop Album categories for Isibuko.

The nominees were announced on 3 October, where AKA and K.O bagged six and five nominations respectively for Mass Country and SETE.

A humble Sjava took to his online page to thank the SAMAs and his loyal supporters for the nominations:

"Siyabonga kakhulu."

Isibuko was released at the top of 2023 on 27 January and has since garnered millions of streams across various streaming platforms, including iTunes and Spotify.

The singer is gearing up to embark on a tour in honour of his album, which is set to take off on 4 November supported by frequent collaborators Emtee and Saudi, among others:

Mzansi raves over Sjava's SAMA nods

Sjava has one of the most supportive and loyal fan bases in the country and it's not just young people as his music has touched people of various ages.

Fans showered the Amavaka hitmaker with praise and love for his nominations:

djzinhle said:

"Well done."

patrickxxlee37 responded:

"Leeeets go!"

KingPin_Mathe commented:

"Thatha konke!"

siphokazi_mavundla posted:

"Congratulations, best album fr!"

MICRHYMESA added:

"Album of the year, siyabonga!"

ChumandeSkoti said:

"Congratulations, bafo, you deserve it."

Sjava's multilingualism impresses fans

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Sjava's hilarious attempt at tweeting in Afrikaans that left fans in stitches.

The KwaZulu-Natal singer has been known to speak and sing in his native language, so his unexpected switches to other languages catch fans off-guard and make for very interesting interactions.

The Inhliziyo hitmaker recently broke the internet when he sent Focalistic a stern warning in Spitori.

