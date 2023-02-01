Sjava has taken to social media to thank his supporters for streaming his new album after it hit 7.7 million streams on all official digital streaming platforms

The Umama hitmaker only dropped the project titled Isibuko last Friday but is is receiving rave reviews on social media, TV and radio stations

The star's fans continued to applaud their fave for releasing a solid project and promised to continue streaming it

Sjava has taken to his timeline to announce that his new album has hit over 7 million streams. The singer dropped the album titled Isibuko on Friday, 27 January.

Sjava’s new album ‘Isibuko’ has hit over 7 million streams. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

The album received rave reviews when it dropped. Sjava topped the trend list as his fans praised him for giving them soulful and therapeutic music.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 1 Februay, Sjava thanked his fans for streaming his music on digital music streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and iTunes, amomg others. He captioned his post:

"Thank you so much for your support, siyabonga kakhulu."

Mzansi sings Sjava's praises

Peeps took to the Umama hitmaker's comment section and continued to praise him for dropping a solid project at the beginning of the year.

@MzansiSounds said:

"Thank you for the music."

@r-kulture commented:

"Thank you so much for this album."

@AddiCCentral wrote:

"Iprofile picture kodwa nkabi akube yiso Isibuko, by next month I'm sure I'm gonna know the whole album I keep repeating in different settings and I'm loving a new song everytime."

@MTHOKOZ77226177 said:

"I just wanna thank you for the song GROUNDING."

@hunchodagod011 asked:

"Does this mean that the project is now certified platinum?"

@DarkSkinnyyy wrote:

"Hard work pays off."

@KasiTeens added:

"We love you, marn."

Source: Briefly News