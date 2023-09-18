Award-winning singer Sjava attempted to tweet in Afrikaans and left people howling

The singer was clarifying that the car he was photographed next to was not his, so people shouldn't get jealous

Many people threw insults, and some even gave him an Afrikaans name; Van Der Nkabier

Musician Sjava was advised to polish his Afrikaans after his attempt at tweeting in the language went awry. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Sjava attempted to tweet in Afrikaans but caused quite a stir when his attempt went awry. Although his message came across, many found it uproarious how he put the words together in the manner he did.

Sjava replies to fan in Afrikaans

Award-winning singer Sjava clarified that the car he photographed next to was not his, so people shouldn't be jealous.

A fan responded to his tweet saying they do not understand some of his music because they are not Zulu natives. So, @reoden58 advised Sjava to accommodate his Coloured fans by tweeting and singing in English.

Sjava found amusement in this, so he responded in Afrikaans.

"Die kar is nie myne nie." Which translates to "The car is not mine."

Fans have a field day with Sjava

Many people threw insults, and some even gave him an Afrikaans name; Van Der Nkabier. Here are some of the comments:

@SciTheComedist said:

"Hawuu the Nkabi's Afrikaans."

@BlackLckd reprimanded:

"Well, this is not funny."

@IamBonkosi_SA said:

"Nah Sjava is effortlessly funny."

@NgeziBanny replied:

"The thing is, I read it in Sjava’s actual accent."

@Pudgehuxty asked:

"Why is this man like this."

