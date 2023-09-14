Sjava recently took to the sky with professional aerobat, Patrick Davidson

The singer was visibly panicked while Davidson performed several tricks with him on the plane

Mzansi was ignited as they watched their favourite musician scream for dear life in the hilarious clip

Mzansi was floored with laughter from watching Sjava scream during a stunt-filled helicopter ride. Images: sjava_atm

Sjava joined aerobatic champion Patrick Davidson for a plane ride that proved to be more than what the singer anticipated. The ride included multiple loop-the-loops that had the Ngempela singer screaming for dear life. Fans were entertained by watching the panicked Sjava not able to hold a conversation from the thrill ride.

Sjava goes on helicopter ride

In a hilarious Instagram post, Red Bull shared a clip from Sjava's helicopter ride with award-winning aerobatic champion, Patrick Davidson.

"The wheels on the bus go round and round."

The rapper is gearing up for the Red Bull SoundClash happening on 28 October where he will be going head-to-head with Focalistic.

Mzansi responds to Sjava's plane ride

Fans flooded Red Bull's comment section with hilarious messages about Sjava's ordeal:

sjava_atm pleaded:

"Please delete this thing ngiyahlonishwa endaweni zizothini inkabi zibona ngikulesisimo esinje."

blxckie_ responded:

"Iyamemeza inkabi."

zakwesa exclaimed:

"Jeeeeeeeesu!"

robot_boii commented:

"This is so dope!"

misspru_dj said:

"I can’t stop laughing!"

lindah_majola added:

"Naze nadlala ngoSjava kodwa yazi!"

ziwathegreat joked:

"It’s giving 'Ang’sakhoni, ang’sakhoni, ang’sakhoni,'"

saudade_makonii said:

"It’s giving 'I’ll answer that question on Monday.'"

prissie_maq posted:

"It's giving 'bengiyaphi moyoy'ngcwele?'"

lratonxumalo said:

"'Eh eh guys nco’kwehla … NGEKE!'"

lungelo_mpangase quoted:

"'I can’t answer anything!'"

amana_official_ quoted:

"'I don't know any nursery rhymes!'"

Sjava teases fan after meeting

