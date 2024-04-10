Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee’s outfit at a recent red carpet event was dubbed a huge fashion fail

The Drive hitmaker was at the Rebel Moon premiere, where he wore an all-black outfit, but it was the puffy pants that had peeps talking

South Africans called the fit a fashion disaster, and many said they missed the old coffee, which always rocked designer clothing

At any given time, Black Coffee will rock designer clothing head-to-toe. The DJ, who had everyone googling the price of his outfits, showed up at a recent red carpet event, and his attire missed the mark.

Black Coffee attended the ‘Rebel Moon’ premiere and failed to impress. Image: @realblackcoffee

Black Coffee fails to impress with red carpet look

The Grammy-award winning music sensation attended the premiere of the new Netflix show, Rebel Moon.

DJ Black Coffee never misses with his looks. His previous style is always on brand, but his recent outfit was a hard pass.

The Drive hitmaker wore black head-to-toe, but his dramatic pants, which could have been paired with a more appropriate top, had Mzansi chuckling.

X blogger @MDNnewss shared the picture:

Mzansi drags Black Coffee’s fashion fail

In the comments section, South Africans were highly unimpressed with the fit, and they called it a fashion disaster.

@Harry_shuf:

"He is no longer the same Black Coffee ever since."

@MalekTrendz:

"LOL, this drip, though."

@The_A_Wagon:

"I must see the designer."

@Dingswayo_N:

"This is becoming too much now."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni:

"No matter what you say, this is nonsense."

@BraStoveDieMahn:

"Nah Coffee, what's with the parachute pants?"

