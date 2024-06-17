Amapiano Princess Uncle Waffles was invited to the Paris Fashion Week by expensive clothing brand Louis Vuitton

The Tanzania hitmaker posted pictures of the gifts she got and the invitation from Louis Vuitton

Many fans and followers of the star were impressed with her getting invited by the biggest luxurious brand

Amapiano star Uncle Waffles deserves all the wins coming her way, and the DJ recently got candid about the special invite she got from a luxurious clothing brand.

Louis Vuitton invites Uncle Waffles to Paris Fashion Week

The Wadibusa hitmaker, who previously reflected on the rise of her career, made headlines once again on social media.

The 24-year-old amapiano DJ and producer Uncle Waffles recently shared on her Twitter (X) page that she got a special invite to attend the Paris Fashion Week by luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

The star posted pictures of the invite and the gifts she got from Louis Vuitton and captioned them:

"Paris fashion week with bae @LouisVuitton."

See the post below:

Netizens impressed with Uncle Waffles getting an invite from Louis Vuitton

Shortly after the star shared that she got an invite from the luxury brand, many of her fans and followers were impressed. See some of the comments below:

@Todi_M2 wrote:

"Hugeee."

@kamoh_M commented:

" ‘Madame Uncle Waffles.' Let’s gooooo."

@stilocarter said:

"Wow this is amazing."

@MathSiko responded:

"Enjoy the show Madame."

@MapasaPrecious replied:

"Gone girl."

@Gorthan_Sir mentioned:

"Madame 'Uncle' Waffles is wild."

@___tshego tweeted:

"The life she’s living is so crazy."

@itsellieord responded:

"Imagine if someone told her not to be a dj cause there’s already so many female djs. Love this for her."

Somizi shares thoughts on Uncle Waffle

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared his thoughts on Uncle Waffles after meeting the star for the first time.

The media personality revealed that he first met Uncle Waffles in person at a gig they were both booked at over the past weekend. He detailed how he observed her do her thing and was more than impressed with her work ethic.

