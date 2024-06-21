Amapiano star Uncle Waffles recently attended the Paris Fashion Week, and her day two look received rave reviews

The international cover girl wore a brown two-piece suit at the Wales Bonner 2025 Spring/Summer runway show

Fans gushed over the Wadibusa hitmaker's look, saying it was way better than the first look, where she looked like a magician

Uncle Waffles exuded elegance in her second look at Paris Fashion Week. The singer looked ravishing, and she received praise online.

Uncle Waffles switched it up for Paris Fashion Week Day two. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles switches it up for Paris Fashion Week

Amapiano rising star Uncle Waffles represented South Africa well at the Paris Fashion Week. The Wadibusa hitmaker switched it up for day two, which was at the Wales Bonner 2025 Spring/Summer runway show.

For her look, Uncle Waffles toned it down a bit and wore a simple brown two-piece suit with a white line detail. House Of K Cosmetics did her makeup, and Lace Assassin, a Manchester Hairstylist, installed her weave.

Fans gush over Uncle Waffles

Mzansi gave the Peacock Revisit star a perfect score of 10. Some said her look was way better than the first look, where she looked like a magician.

Waffles attended Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2025 Men's Collection, and she was dressed in LV from head to toe. But her look failed to impress.

This is what people are saying about her recent look.

baxbara gushed:

"Big waffles, crème of the crop."

ssetsabile shared:

"The holding of the hands with Kai."

segodabaddest mentioned:

"One thing about Kai? Biggest supporter ever."

thickleeyonce praised:

"Baby Bathong!!! On our necks daily."

siyamillionaire said:

"I can’t believe Americans don’t know you like that. I was disappointed in the comments, but I guess that’s the fuel. Keep putting in the work, baby, Bangene Malume."

