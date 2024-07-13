Late rappers AKA and Riky Rick will receive a big honour at the 2024 celebrity soccer tournament

AKA and Riky Rick left a void in South African music, but their legacies live on as they continue to get posthumous dedications

Both of the rappers enjoyed participating in the celebrity soccer tournament when they were alive, and there are plans to pay tribute to them

AKA and Riky Rick will not be forgotten for the 2024 celebrity soccer games that they used to play. The fourth annual trophy tournament will be dedicated to AKA and Riky Rick, as the rappers were icons in South Africa, and their deaths left a void.

AKA and Riky Rick will be fondly remembered at the 2024 Celebrity Soccer Tournament. Image: Frennie Shivambu / Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The celebrity soccer tournament in 2024 is expected to attract thousands of people. The event will be used as an opportunity to remember both AKA and Riky Rick.

AKA and Riky Rick to be missed at celeb games

According to Sunday World, celebrity soccer tournament organiser Khuzani Mpungose confirmed that it is special that AKA and Riky Rick participated in the first editions of the tournament. He said:

“We launched a soccer tournament based on music genres playing against each other. During this time of the tournament, we remember AKA and Riky Rick, who played the first two editions of this beautiful game. May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

When is the 2024 celebrity soccer tournament?

The 2024 soccer match for celebrities final will air on SABC 1 at 3:00 p.m. On 21 July at Tsakane Stadium in Johannesburg’s East Rand. Hiphop FC will be captained by Big Zulu. Maskandi FC will be led by Mpungose.There are also teams for Gqom captained by DJ Tira and Gospel by Dumi Mkokstad

Big Zulu excited to be the host of annual celebrity games

