Ntokozo Mbambo has returned to showbiz as a headliner for a March gospel concert after taking a break following her daughter's birth in late 2024

The event, featuring Dr Tumi and Busi Radebe at Carnival City's Big Top Arena, aims to celebrate gospel music and aligned with the Easter Holidays

Other South African celebrities who welcomed babies in 2024 include Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema, rapper Blxckie, and rapper Anele Zondo

Celebrated South African gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo is ready to grace the stage and do what she does best after taking a short break following the birth of her daughter late last year.

Ntokozo Mbambo is set to headline a gospel concert. Image: @ntokozombambo and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Ntokozo Mbambo returns to showbiz

Talented singer Ntokozo Mbambo was recently announced as one of the headliners for the gospel concert scheduled for next month. The star made headlines when she cancelled all her shows in November last year due to health reasons.

Mbambo who is a household name in the music industry later announced the arrival of her baby girl with a sweet post on her page. Sharing a sneak peek of her bundle of joy, the doting mother wrote:

"2024 has been a great year 🌸 “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.” James‬ ‭1‬:‭17‬ ‭(NKJV‬) Our good & perfect little gift 💝 Thank you Jesus."

According to TimesLIVE, the singer will share the stage with fellow renowned gospel stars including Dr Tumi and Busi Radebe at the event scheduled for 16 March at the Big Top Arena at Carnival City in Ekurhuleni.

Organisers of the event told the publication that the event aims to celebrate gospel music and its extraordinary impact on culture and the lives of our people. Now doing it with the biggest names in South African gospel music. They also noted that the dates were strategically selected to concise with the Easter Holidays.

Ntokozo Mbambo will perform at a gospel concert. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

South African stars who welcomed babies in 2024

Ntokozo Mbambo is not the only celebrity who was blessed with a bundle of joy last year. Popular actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema welcomed her second son with her model and singer boyfriend Tino Chinyani.

Rapper Blxckie and his longtime girlfriend Hermosa welcomed their first child together.

Rapper Anele Zondo also gave birth to her beautiful baby girl. She announced the news of her baby's arrival with a sweet post on her page.

