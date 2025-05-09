Tyla has officially released her first single of 2025, Bliss after teasing the song during her Coachella set

The song is a slight departure from Tyla's signature Popiano sound but features the same flirtatious and sultry lyrics

Fans praised Tyla's fashion sense and Bliss calling it one of the best releases they have heard so far in 2025

Tyla dropped 'Bliss' after teasing it during Coachella. Image: Christopher Polk, Dia Dipasupil

The wait is finally over! After previewing the song during her highly rated debut Coachella performance, Tyla has released her first single of 2025 as she drums up buzz for her eagerly anticipated second album.

Tyla releases first single ahead of new album

Tyla released her new song Bliss on all streaming platforms on Friday, 3 May. The Grammy Award winner took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself. She paired it with a caption announcing the release of her new song. The post was captioned:

“Bliss out now!!!!”

In the picture, Tyla is wearing a green and white striped football jersey belonging to Mexican club Santos Laguna. She wore baggy camouflage cargo pants and Timberland-style brown boots. Tyla completes the look with a navy-blue bandana tied around her head and a silver bracelet on her right wrist.

See the post below:

What are fans saying about Tyla's new song Bliss?

In the comments, netizens gushed over Tyla’s look, while others showed love to her new song.

Here are some of the comments:

winnersgrade replied:

“I called to say that song was the best I have heard all year. Truly beautiful.”

jeremy.machell said:

“Thanks for the song, babe🥺❤️Today is my birthday.”

mee.nationworldwide replied:

“‘Bliss’ is on repeat 🔥 you killed that.”

malegendary1 declared:

“One of the best songs out in 2025, ‘Bliss’. I love ya princess of pop ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

tylaclouds declared:

“The song is so great, so emotional and touching. It surely took me out of my mind❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”

tshaka96 asked:

“Why is it so short though?😭”

What is Tyla's new song Bliss about?

Bliss, which was produced by Nolan Lambroza, Dylan Wiggins, and NovaWav, sounds like the new sound Tyla has been teasing in her interviews for a while now.

Tyla released her first song of 2025 ‘Bliss’. Image: Katie Flores

In the song, Tyla flirtatiously sings about a lover she doesn’t want to part with. Part of the lyrics read:

"I don't wanna, I don't wanna ever break away from you/Or the light might go away, I need you in my life."

According to a report by The Grape Juice, the Water hitmaker had teased the release of the Bliss music video. Tyla previously revealed that she shot a music video for a new song off her sophomore album, days after her Coachella weekend one performance.

Tyla slammed over Nomzamo Mbatha interview

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyla was slammed after she seemed disinterested in speaking with Nomzamo Mbatha at the 2025 Met Gala.

Nomzamo Mbatha made her Met Gala debut at the 2025 edition as the red carpet correspondent for the African Fashion International (AFI).

The Shaka ILembe star got to interview the CEO and founder of the AFI, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, and singer Tyla.

