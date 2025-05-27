Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo reignited his long-running feud with motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo

Dhlomo roasted Vusi Thembekwayo after seeing that he charges around R45,000 for a virtual one-on-one mentorship session

The roast triggered a wave of reactions, with some users defending Vusi Thembekwayo and his pricing, while others joined Sizwe Dhlomo in mocking the motivational speaker

Sizwe Dhlomo roasted Vusi Thembekwayo over his R45K virtual mentorship fee. Image: Derek White, Lev Radin/Pacific Press

Source: Getty Images

Popular radio host Sizwe Dhlomo has renewed his unprovoked attacks on Vusi Thembekwayo. The Kaya 959 breakfast show host mocked the motivational speaker after seeing the staggering fee Vusi Thembekwayo charges for a virtual one-on-one mentorship session.

Sizwe Dhlomo roasts Vusi Thembekwayo again

On Monday, 26 May, Sizwe Dhlomo initially took a subliminal jab at Vusi Thembekwayo on X when asked which profession has the most liars. Dhlomo responded:

“Motivational Speakers.”

Social media users immediately figured Sizwe was taking a jab at The Magna Carta of Exponentiality author. After social media user @handleyechamp shared a screenshot highlighting that Vusi Thembekwayo charges $2,499, almost R45,000, for a virtual one-on-one mentorship program, Sizwe Dhlomo took a direct jab at his archnemesis. The post read:

“lol! How desperate are you @VusiThembekwayo?”

Netizens react to Sizwe Dhlomo's roast

Netizens filled the comments with reactions. While some questioned why Sizwe Dhlomo is always on Vusi Thembekwayo’s throat, others joined in the fun and trolled the motivational speaker-cum-businessman.

Here are some of the reactions:

@angiyikuswela questioned:

“Sizwe, Troller of Note. What's your issue exactly with @VusiThembekwayo? Umfunani kanti?”

@Ndlombango remarked:

“I wonder if VT is as obsessed with Siz as Siz is with VT?”

@zulukingdom77 highlighted:

“No peace will ever prevail between Sizwe and Vusi.”

@DDT_PM queried:

“If Bushiri can do it, why not?”

@NubianSen shared:

“Indirect marketing. I have spotted so many potential clients under this tweet.”

@phestahiver asked:

“Did anyone ever question your DJ booking price or your radio DJ rate? Or o no nyela VT?”

@cyanda_leevi argued:

“I see no desperation but a value one has placed on oneself. Those who understand and see the value of that amount. When you run a business and offer a service, not everyone is your target market. You put the price where your value is. And not everyone will get it."

Sizwe Dhlomo hit out at Vusi Thembekwayo again. Image: Derek White, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Vusi Thembekwayo claps back at Sizwe Dhlomo

On a rare occasion, Vusi Thembekwayo finally clapped back at Sizwe Dhlomo.

Vusi finally snapped after Sizwe made fun of his living arrangement. Sizwe Dhlomo had alleged that Vusi Thembekwayo lives in a rented estate.

In a heated rant in November 2024, Vusi Thembekwayo finally clapped back at Sizwe Dhlomo, saying he could have addressed his grievances with him like a man. He also denied allegations that he stole Sizwe's ideas and presented them as his own.

Sizwe Dhlomo celebrates Vusi Thembekwayo's fraud allegations

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo celebrated after Vusi Thembekwayo was implicated in fraud worth R13.7 million.

In April, Sizwe expressed that he felt vindicated, reminding netizens he had previously called out Vusi for fraud.

Sizwe Dhlomo taunted Vusi Thembekwayo, saying he would help him with lawyers if he wrote a motivational letter to the Dhlomo Foundation.

Source: Briefly News