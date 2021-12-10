South Africa’s very own Masali Baduza has bagged a role in the much-anticipated film, The Woman King

The Noughts & Crosses actress will star alongside superstar Viola Davis and Thuso Mdedu, who have leading roles in the movie

Masali Baduza’s role is yet to be announced but South Africans are already showing their support for the young star

Masali Baduza is the latest South African addition to the cast of The Woman King movie. The East London-born, Cape Town-raised actress joins noteworthy industry figures such as Lupita Nyong’o and John Boyega in the cast ensemble.

South African actress Masali Baduza has bagged a role in 'The Woman King' alongside Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu.

South African entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared Masali Baduza’s fantastic casting news on Twitter. The Tracker actress will showcase her talents in the presence of fellow South African star, Thuso Mbedu, who scored a lead role alongside Viola Davis.

Although it is not clear what role Masali will portray in the movie but many look forward to seeing her in action in the African epic. Upon learning about the casting news, Mzansi fans took to Twitter to congratulate the South African beauty.

@NontshiShange said:

“I'm so excited for her. She is such a phenomenal actress.”

@Karabo_Polaki tweeted:

“LOVE TO SEE IT!!!”

@MasterMkhululi added:

“South Africans doing great things abroad. Stuff I like to see.”

The movie will depict true events that happened in the Kingdom of Dahomey, now known as Benin. Davis will play Nanisca, a military general, and Mbedu will be Nawi, an army recruit, and together they will battle enemies who’ve enslaved their people.

Seputla Sebogodi bags role with Thuso Mbedu and Viola Davis in the cast of ‘The Woman King’

Earlier, Briefly News reported that veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi was announced as a new addition to the cast. When the news of Seputla Sebogodi and Thuso Mbedu's casting in the US film broke, peeps went crazy celebrating the amazing talent our country has to offer.

ZAlebs reported that The Woman King will mainly be filmed in Mzansi so peeps can expect to see a lot more homegrown talent joining the cast. When describing the story, Thuso Mbedu said:

"It is set in the 1800s in Africa and it’s based on real-life events of women warriors. I am excited to be part of the story because we are telling stories about Africa."

The cast of the film is going to be overflowing with incredible talent. It is rumoured that Seputla will be playing a role he knows best — everyone's favourite villain.

