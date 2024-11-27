‘Scandal’ Young Star Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane Bags Another International Film Role
- The young South African actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane has gone international once again
- The Scandal! actor recently bagged his second international role in the upcoming film Bird Boy
- Many netizens were proud of the young star as they flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages
Litlhonolofatso "Tibi" Litlhakanyane is set to star in an upcoming film called Bird Boy. This was after it was reported that the young performer was the most-paid child actor in South Africa.
Recently, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela excitedly announced on his Twitter (X) page that the Scandal! actor had bagged his second international acting role.
He wrote:
"CASTING NEWS: Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane bags his second international film role. The actor is best known for Scandal! fans as Tebello stars in an upcoming film called Bird Boy. Hollywood star Tèa Leoni leads the film. This is his second international film following his lead role in Thabo and the Rhino Case."
SA congratulate Litlhonolofatso
Many netizens flooded the comment section with their congratulatory messages for Litlhonolofatso. Here's what they had to say:
@lekoloanemanam2 wrote:
"I knew first day I saw him on screen that he is definitely going far this kid."
@Nkosi_Shebi said:
"Bra Moscow must be over the moon."
@tumi_kennaTumi responded:
"Ntatemogolo must be very proud."
@Sifisov1 replied:
"Congratulations to him, a legend in the making."
@MYavhudi mentioned:
"Congratulations Tibi, you’re destined for greatness."
@kholomokolo tweeted:
"This kid is a natural. For someone his age, he seemingly truly forgets about the camera being there when he delivers his lines."
@PlatinumCruz replied:
"He’s a genius. He’s going far if he can stay disciplined and avoid drugs and women."
@nondescript_one said:
"I haven't watched scandal in like 10 years. hope his acting has improved. he used to look at the camera a lot."
Skomota bags reality TV show
In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Skomota bagging a reality show with Skhothane Sa Pitori.
Mzansi expressed mixed reactions to the news, where some were amused while others felt it was a waste of time and called out Moja Love for pursuing the idea.
Source: Briefly News
