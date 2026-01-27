A South African man shared his first-ever flight experience, capturing the mix of nervousness and excitement

His TikTok video quickly gained traction, with viewers finding his reactions both relatable and entertaining

The clip sparked conversations about overcoming fears and embracing new experiences among social media users

A South African man left social media entertained after sharing his first-ever plane experience, capturing the mix of nervousness, excitement, and unforgettable moments that came with flying for the first time.

A man captured his first-ever plane experience in a viral TikTok video. Image: @sfundohubolethungesi2

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video, shared on 10 December 2025 by the man under the handle @sfundohubolethungesi2, shows him seated at a window seat as the plane prepares for takeoff. As the engines roared and the aircraft began to taxi, the man visibly tensed, letting out a small scream in reaction to the unfamiliar sensations of lift-off. Fellow passengers seated nearby were caught off guard, staring at him in surprise and amusement.

Despite his initial discomfort, the TikTok user @sfundohubolethungesi2’s excitement quickly became apparent as he documented the experience. In the caption accompanying his video, he wrote:

"Stepping into the airplane ✈️ for the first time was something else, and the experience exceeded my wildest expectations 🙂‍↕️. It was truly unforgettable."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The mix of awe, nervous energy, and delight resonated with viewers across South Africa.

The video quickly gained traction, with thousands of users commenting on his reactions. Many found his honesty and relatability entertaining, sharing their own first-flight memories, while others playfully teased him for his dramatic reaction during takeoff.

Some viewers also praised his courage, noting that many people are often apprehensive about flying for the first time.

Social media users flooded the comments section with laughing emojis and playful remarks, turning the clip into a viral moment. The video not only sparked humour but also inspired discussions about overcoming travel anxieties and embracing new experiences, no matter how nerve-wracking they may seem.

By capturing the full spectrum of emotions that come with a first flight, the TikTok user @sfundohubolethungesi2 reminded South Africans that sometimes stepping outside your comfort zone can lead to unforgettable and shareable moments.

A man boarded a plane for the first time and revealed his genuine first-flight experience. Image: @sfundohubolethungesi2

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to man’s first plane experience

South Africans flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on his first flying experience, saying:

Hronhewa Rasivhetshela said:

"To think I almost scrolled 🤣."

Precious wrote:

"I will have my first flight experience in 2026🙏😊."

Motshabi Thobela added:

"You fainted vele mgani wam? 🥺"

Hakoola commented:

"Nah, you're exaggerating 😭."

Alphi The MC commented:

"Sometimes we do it scared, we do it nervously, we may even embarrass ourselves in front of others. But there is sooo much reward and success on the other side of STARTING 🔥 Welcome to the world of plane passengers ✈️😂."

Watch the video below:

3 More airport-related stories by Briefly News

When it comes to aircraft news in South Africa, since the ghetto operations in OR Tambo. Multiple events have underwhelmed travellers, including a story of a woman’s luggage being fiddled with.

OR Tambo has been the hot topic for the past two weeks after many people ranted about delayed flights online.

A guy was upset after he experienced one of the worst days at a South African airport. He could not believe the incompetence and bad service, and filmed his day.

Source: Briefly News