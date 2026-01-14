A moment from iShowSpeed’s Africa tour sparked concern after he appeared close to fainting while streaming

The incident highlighted the physical demands of travelling across multiple countries while livestreaming daily

Fans following the tour saw a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of exhaustion during an ambitious project

What looked like a brief stumble revealed the unseen pressure behind nonstop streaming, global travel and the reality of pushing the body too far on camera.

American streaming sensation iShowSpeed raised concern online after a clip showed him struggling to catch his breath during his ongoing Africa tour. The video was shared by @clipsbyjam on 13 January 2026 and captured the popular YouTuber appearing dizzy and close to fainting while visiting Ethiopia. The moment happened during one of his live, on-the-ground streams as part of his ambitious Speed Does Africa project, which officially launched on 29 December 2025. The 28-day IRL tour will see him travel across 20 African countries, livestreaming daily on YouTube and Twitch while immersing himself in local culture, food, sport and tourism.

Long-distance travel, intense schedules and constant live streaming can take a serious toll on the body, especially when moving rapidly between countries. Experts often note that exhaustion, dehydration, altitude changes and exposure to unfamiliar foods can impact even healthy individuals. Ethiopia’s high altitude, in particular, is known to affect visitors who are not acclimatised.

Speed Does Africa pushes limits

The clip quickly spread across social media, with viewers tuning in not just because of iShowSpeed’s fame, but because the moment felt raw and unscripted. Fans following the Speed Does Africa journey have been watching him run, play football, meet locals and explore cities almost nonstop. Seeing him visibly exhausted made the tour feel real and highlighted the demanding nature of producing daily live content on such a massive scale.

Reactions to user @clipsbyjam's story reflected a mix of concern and understanding, with many acknowledging how intense the tour schedule has been. Some felt the moment showed how much effort goes into bringing African stories to a global audience, while others hoped he would prioritise rest as the tour continues.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Thoriso Elly said:

"This is Africa, they will bewitch you, papa."

A.Màitha.k said:

"He’s exhausted, ate raw meat and drank concentrated coffee. Also, going back in time by seven years is no joke."

D. Dokja said:

"High-altitude city plus heavy dancing plus caffeine equals fainting. That’s pretty normal for visitors; people should stop misinforming."

Lion of Judah said:

"Take him out before he dies on us. 😂"

JiimiiGB said:

"Ethiopian dance is very energetic, so he became dehydrated. The second reason is that he danced too much soon after eating without resting for digestion."

Zeldah Zel said:

"I honestly feel like he needs to rest. He has said before that we don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes. He’s tired emotionally and physically, his body is struggling, and the food changes are not helping. I wish he could go home and rest. We still need him."

Fabi said:

"Speed should not eat every country’s food. He must carry his own snacks, rest more and hydrate. He’s doing too many exhausting tasks, and we pray he’ll be okay."

Âñdy said:

"He is eating a lot and walking too much; give him painkillers."

