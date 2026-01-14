A group of pupils were filmed coming together in a meaningful moment ahead of the new school year, which quickly resonated with many South Africans online

The video sparked widespread admiration and conversation, with viewers praising the values of unity, faith, and safety reflected by the learners

Social media users flooded the comments with messages of support, blessings, and emotional reactions, showing how deeply the moment touched the public

As the new school year approaches, a heartwarming moment captured the attention of social media users across South Africa.

In a now-viral video, a group of school pupils were seen praying over their transportation ahead of the school opening, sparking admiration and discussion online.

The footage, shared by a local user @kasi_hustlers on social media, shows learners gathered around buses and other modes of transport, bowing their heads in prayer. Many pupils could be seen expressing gratitude and asking for safety as they prepared to return to school. The moment, which blended faith, community, and anticipation for the academic year, quickly resonated with viewers.

The video that was posted on 13 January 2026 has since amassed thousands of views, likes, and shares, with many praising the school and the learners for embracing such a meaningful tradition.

This act of prayer comes at a time when schools across the country are gearing up for the 2026 academic year, which commenced on 14 January 2026. Parents, teachers, and community members have increasingly recognised the importance of not only academic preparation but also instilling values such as gratitude, mindfulness, and safety awareness in students.

The viral clip by TikTok user @kasi_hustlers has sparked conversations online about the role of faith and community in everyday school life. Many social media users were quick to note that this simple yet powerful gesture highlights the importance of prioritising safety and well-being for learners, while also showing how small acts of devotion can inspire wider audiences.

SA is in awe of the pupils’ gesture

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the sweet yet heartwarming clip.

Bongi Khanyeza said:

"Best video I’ve ever seen 🙏💚."

Keneilwe Mogale added:

"May the LORD keep them safe throughout the year 🙏❤️."

Misst1352 wrote:

"May God protect them. I'm so touched, even crying."

Prudence Prudy stated:

"Jehovah protect them from every evil deed🙏."

M3g3ss commented:

"This is Jesus, not the mega churches!! Lord, lift up this bus for your babies! Protect them every day!!"

HadebeNonkululeko was in awe, adding:

"Ahhh, this is really touching. May God hear the prayers of these warriors of the kingdom 🥺🥺🕯️🕯️🤍🤍their hearts are pure so their prayers."

TeA-EyE simply said:

"Father, cover it and everyone using it with the blood of Jesus."

