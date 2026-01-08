“Yoh, Even A Skipping Rope”: Grade 1 Stationery List Stuns Mzansi
- South African parents face financial strain during the back-to-school season amid high stationery costs
- Survey shows 88% of parents struggle with back-to-school expenses, compromising finances in other areas
- Half of parents remain in debt from previous school-related expenses, highlighting the ongoing financial strain
January means it’s back-to-school season in South Africa, and the month already notorious for financial pressure has parents across Mzansi bracing themselves for the strains that come with new uniforms, packed lunchboxes and stationery.
One woman captured the January struggle perfectly on 4 January 2026, after sharing a video showing a Grade 1 stationery list, leaving South Africans stunned.
In the clip, by TikTok user @fancyzeee, the list is laid out item by item, and what shocked viewers most was its extensive length. It contained over 29 items from multiple colouring books and supplies to unexpected extras such as a Hula Hoop and a skipping rope, leaving parents questioning how a Grade 1 learner needs so much just to start school.
With the academic year starting on 14 January, it appears from the list that she will need to spend more, as only about half of the items have been ticked off.
Stats reveals consistent back-to-school challenge
A 2025 survey conducted by 1Life revealed that back-to-school costs continue to strain households amid the high cost of living. Nearly 88% of parents said these expenses set them back financially, often forcing them to cut spending elsewhere. Most respondents were solely responsible for school fees, with many being single parents or sole breadwinners.
While only a few parents can cover costs without saving, the majority rely on savings or wish they could save in advance. Half of parents were still paying off school expenses from the previous year, with only a minority fully settled or eased by access to no-fee schools.
See the TikTok video below:
SA reacts to the stationery list
Parents shared their own back-to-school horror stories in the comments, comparing costs across different grades.
@Dee-kay said:
"Bathong for Grade 1! 😭😭😭 I spend R2400 yesterday for Grade 6.😭😭"
@Nomatolo commented:
“Yeer I spent R2.4k for Grade 1 stationery, 😭 no back pack and it is not even complete yet yhooo hay. 🙅🏽♀️”
@♥️✨Ponie♥️✨ added:
“Before you know it, they lose them. 🤦The most painful thing ever we experience as parents. 🥺”
@penelopeseale18 wrote:
“Yoh yoh yoh . 😭😭😭😭”
@Mbali_MaNgcobo asked:
"Hi mama, where did you buy a denim chair bag?"
@HopeMashau typed:
"Been looking for Croxley crayons and glue stick, in which store did you get yours? 😫"
Source: Briefly News
