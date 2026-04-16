Socialite Mpoomy Ledwaba and Husband Brenden Praise Announce Pregnancy With Heartfelt Reveal
- On Wednesday, 15 April 2026, Brenden Praise and Mpoomy Ledwaba revealed they are expecting their third child together
- Mpoomy shared a cinematic pregnancy reveal on Instagram, featuring family moments and a copy of a baby scan
- Stars like Murdah Bongz, DJ Zinhle, Dr Musa Mthombeni, and Natasha Joubert congratulated them
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Talented gospel musician Brenden Praise and his wife, Nompumelelo 'Mpoomy' Ledwaba, left South Africans in their feels after they announced they’re pregnant with their third child.
This comes just over a year after the Idols SA season 9 first runner-up, and his socialite spouse mourned the passing of his mother, Debra N Ledwaba.
The couple, which continues to serve couple goals despite being married for nine years, melted hearts online with their sweet, cinematic pregnancy reveal.
Brenden Praise and Mpoomy Ledwaba expecting baby number three
On Wednesday, 15 April 2026, Mpoomy Ledwaba shared photos and videos on her official Instagram account and tagged her husband, Brenden Praise. The post was captioned:
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“God has blessed us🥹🤍”
The post was set to Jacob Collier’s Here Comes The Sun and featured content of Brenden Praise and his family holding a pregnancy scan of their soon-to-be-born bundle of joy.
See the post below:
SA reacts as Brenden Praise and Mpoomy announce third child
In the comments, fans and celebrities such as Brenden Praise’s frequent collaborator, Murdah Bongz and his wife, DJ Zinhle, broadcaster Dr Musa Mthombeni, former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert, and several others, flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Some revealed that they had known for a while that the Ledwabas were expecting their third child together.
Here are some of the comments:
murdahbongz said:
“O korile Mfanaka 🕺🏾👏🏿”
drmusamthombeni exclaimed:
“Bathong Lona! 👏🙌”
djzinhle gushed:
“Aw, guys 😍”
natasha_joubert remarked:
“I'm so excited! 😭❤️ You are such a power momma!”
zizotshwete commented:
“This is the work of the Lord, and it is marvellous in our eyes! Congratulations to you and your family. ❤️”
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nthati_meso revealed:
“I’ve been waiting to write this infamous comment, ‘oh so happy we can finally share; it’s been killing me keeping this a secret. ‘😂🥺😭🥰 ❤️ congratulations 😍😍😍”
phetola_makhetha said:
“Congratulations, rents! These slides are so wholesome🥹❤️❤️. What a blessing❤️❤️. F2 has my entire heart.”
tiisetso_kgomo remarked:
“Every slide + the song choice…you wanted us to cry, neh? Congratulations, mamakhona.”
zoe_mich shared:
“😍 This is beautiful. Congratulations, you guys. Mpoomy, we literally were talking about this last year and look now 🫣🤭😂. God has truly blessed you guys.”
Mpoomy Ledwaba lands major brand deal
The news that the couple is expecting their third child together came weeks after Mpoomy Ledwaba was announced as one of the first True Caller South Africa brand ambassadors, together with Victor Matfield.
She announced the news in an Instagram post shared on 26 March. Part of the post read:
"Yesterday myself & @victormatfield were announced the first South African ambassadors of @truecaller_sa! This has placed an incredible responsibility as one who echoes the power of community, trust and safety. Now it goes beyond communication, but restoring trust, safety and taking the role of family administration when it comes to our phones!"
See the post below:
Brenden Praise’s sermon gives South Africa groove vibes
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Brenden Praise went viral after a woman posted a TikTok video of his upbeat praise and worship service.
South Africans were divided regarding the way Brenden Praise conducted the viral church service.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za